Mundt had two receptions for 22 yards, including a four-yard touchdown, on two targets in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Mundt got slightly increased playing time with Josh Oliver out with an ankle injury. He played on 22 of the offense's 53 snap while starter T.J. Hockenson played on 34 snaps. While Hockenson is clearly the top tight end, Mundt has two targets inside the 10-yard line while Hockenson has none since he returned from a knee injury. That trend could be a fluke, but Mundt at least offers some touchdown hope despite minimal usage (five targets in five games since Hockensen returned).