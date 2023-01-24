Mundt caught 19 of 21 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown while playing in all 17 games during the 2022 regular season.

Mundt saw by far the most extensive playing time of his career after following Vikings first-year coach Kevin O'Connell to Minnesota this past offseason. The 28-year-old tight end also accumulated more receptions and receiving yards than he did over the first six seasons of his career with the Rams. Mundt still finished the season in a reserve role behind prolific receiving tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was acquired via trade from Detroit midway through the season. With 2019 second-round pick Irv Smith currently set to become a free agent this offseason, Mundt could be in line to serve as Minnesota's No. 2 tight end in 2023.