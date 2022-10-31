Mundt had a one-yard touchdown reception on his only target in Sunday's win over Arizona.

It was just Mundt's fifth target in his last three games (five receptions for 7 yards). Mundt has been an afterthought in the passing game once Irv Smith, Jr. got up to full speed after the first few games after a preseason thumb injury. However, Mundt could be pressed into a larger role with Smith now likely out several weeks with an ankle injury. Still, Mundt's role may not increase too much as he's not seen as skilled as a receiver.