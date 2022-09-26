Mundt had two receptions for 23 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Detroit.
Mundt wasn't on the field as a starter like the previous two games and played fewer snaps than Irv Smith, Jr. (37 to 28). Mundt will remain part of the offense but won't get more than a few targets per game.
