Mundt practiced with Minnesota's starting offense Wednesday after working on the side during mandatory minicamp in June, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.

Mundt worked as the Vikings' second tight end behind starter Irv Smith when the team deployed two tight-end sets during Wednesday's 11-on-11 drills. The 27-year-old was signed by the Vikings in March after he served a primarily blocking role with the Rams over the previous five seasons. Therefore, Mundt's fantasy relevance likely will be minimal despite his apparent status as the team's first option behind Smith in training camp.