Allen is signing a three-year, $60 million contract with the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Commanders released Allen on Friday after he failed to generate interest on his old contract. His new deal isn't quite at the top of the market for defensive tackles, but it can't really be called a paycut either. A pectoral tear limited the 30-year-old to eight games in his final season with the Commanders, but he had at least 5.5 sacks and 17 QB hits in each of the three preceding campaigns, maintaining a reputation as one of the league's more impactful interior pass rushers. Allen's work against the run has been less impressive, especially in recent years, but he's never lacked for tackles, topping 60 in six straight seasons before slumping to 53 in 2023 and then 19 in 2024 (301 snaps).