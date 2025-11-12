default-cbs-image
Allen tallied four solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Minnesota's loss versus the Ravens on Sunday.

Allen recorded the team's lone sack of Lamar Jackson during the loss. After failing to tally a sack across the first five games of the season, the 30-year-old has been more productive as of late, notching 2.5 sacks across his last four outings.

