Vikings' Jonathan Allen: Notches seven tackles Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen posted seven tackles (three solo) during the Vikings' 23-10 win over the Lions on Thursday.
Allen finished Thursday's game with the second-most tackles on the Vikings behind Blake Cashman (17). Allen has posted at least seven stops in back-to-back games and is up to 65 tackles (28 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery through 16 regular-season games.
