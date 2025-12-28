default-cbs-image
Allen posted seven tackles (three solo) during the Vikings' 23-10 win over the Lions on Thursday.

Allen finished Thursday's game with the second-most tackles on the Vikings behind Blake Cashman (17). Allen has posted at least seven stops in back-to-back games and is up to 65 tackles (28 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery through 16 regular-season games.

