Allen posted five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a loss to the Chargers on Thursday.

Allen made a pair of nice plays early in the fourth quarter, assisting on a tackle of RB Kimani Vidal for a one-yard loss and then sacking Justin Herbert three players later. After going without a sack in each of his first five games, Allen now has 1.5 sacks over the past two weeks. His regular-season career high is 9.0 sacks, which he recorded in 2021 with Washington.