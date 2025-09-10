default-cbs-image
Allen had three total tackles, a QB hit and five QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus, in Monday's win at Chicago.

Allen had a mixed performance tackling with two missed tackles and two stops, but was impactful in the pass rush. He played on 52 of the defense's 67 snaps as he'll be mainstay on the interior defensive line.

