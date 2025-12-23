Allen posted eight tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Vikings' 16-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Allen got to Jaxson Dart for a six-yard sack on the final play of the third quarter. It was Allen's first sack since Week 10 against the Ravens, and the 2017 first-rounder is up to 3.5 sacks through 15 regular-season games. He's also logged 58 combined tackles on the year, which puts him in striking distance of his career high that he set in 2019 as a member of the Commanders (68 tackles through 15 regular-season games). Allen will have two more opportunities to set a new career high in tackles, starting with Christmas Day against the Lions.