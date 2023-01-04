Bullard (biceps) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Bullard has been on injured reserve since Dec. 10 while nursing a biceps injury, but the defensive end was back at practice Wednesday. The 29-year-old has compiled 23 tackles over 11 games this season and he could step right back into a significant role on the defensive line when healthy with James Lynch (shoulder) banged up and uncertain for the postseason.
More News
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Going to IR•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Won't play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Optimism around return this year•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Forced out with injury•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Clear of injury report•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Unavailable Sunday•