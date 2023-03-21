Minnesota is re-signing Bullard on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Bullard played a depth role in his 12 appearances with the Vikings last season, recording 23 tackles (17 solo). The 29-year-old looks set to handle a similar reserve gig for Minnesota in the 2023 campaign.
