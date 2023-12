Bullard (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.

The 30-year-old defensive end is dealing with an ankle issue that held him to limited practice sessions throughout the week, but he's still got a shot at suiting up Sunday. Bullard has yet to miss a game this season, but if he misses Week 16's affair, Sheldon Day (ankle) could see increased work on the Vikings' defensive line.