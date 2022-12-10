Minnesota placed Bullard (biceps) on its injured reserve list Saturday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Bullard sustained a biceps injury during the Vikings' win versus the Jets in Week 13, and he'll now be forced to miss at least the next four games as he recovers. 2020 fourth-rounder James Lynch should see an expanded role on the defensive line in Bullard's absence.
