The Vikings activated Bullard (biceps) from injured reserve Saturday.

Bullard has missed the past four games while on IR with a biceps injury. The 29-year-old was then designated to return to practice Thursday, and he's now set to play again at the earliest possible opportunity heading into Sunday's regular-season finale versus Chicago. With James Lynch still sitting out Week 18 due to a shoulder injury, Bullard should be first in line for additional reps behind starting defensive ends Dalvin Tomlinson and Harrison Phillips.

