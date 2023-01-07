The Vikings activated Bullard (biceps) from injured reserve Saturday.
Bullard has missed the past four games while on IR with a biceps injury. The 29-year-old was then designated to return to practice Thursday, and he's now set to play again at the earliest possible opportunity heading into Sunday's regular-season finale versus Chicago. With James Lynch still sitting out Week 18 due to a shoulder injury, Bullard should be first in line for additional reps behind starting defensive ends Dalvin Tomlinson and Harrison Phillips.
More News
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Going to IR•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Won't play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Optimism around return this year•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Forced out with injury•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Clear of injury report•