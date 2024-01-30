Bullard logged 44 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, while also forcing one fumble in 17 games for the Vikings during the 2023 regular season.

The eighth-year pro out of Florida started 14 of the Vikings' 17 games this season, doubling his previous best for most starts in a single year. Despite his increased opportunities in 2023, Bullard continued to struggle at getting after the quarterback, recording just 2.0 sacks and nine pressures in 325 pass rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. The 30-year-old is heading into the offseason as an unrestricted free-agent and he'll likely contribute as a rotational defensive lineman wherever he lands in 2024.