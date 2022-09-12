site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Starts at defensive tackle
Bullard started at defensive left tackle and had a tackle and played on 29 of the defense's 61 snaps in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Bullard started at defensive left tackle but all three starters in the new 3-4 defense rotated with backups. Bullard will be a key run suffer and may not contribute much in the pass rush.
