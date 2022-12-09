Bullard (biceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

Bullard suffered a biceps injury during the team's Week 13 win over the Jets, and while he's avoided surgery, the veteran defensive end is still expected to miss some time, though there's optimism he'll return soon, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In his absence, James Lynch and Dalvin Tomlinson are candidates for increased snaps.