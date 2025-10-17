Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Greenard popped up on the injury report with an apparent hamstring issue Thursday, causing him to log a limited practice. The linebacker will have one more chance to return to practice in full before Sunday's matchup with the Eagles at home.
