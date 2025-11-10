Greenard (shoulder) is believed to have avoided a serious injury after exiting Sunday's loss to the Ravens in the third quarter, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The injury is considered "minor" and may cost Greenard just one week, according to Rapoport. Greenard has had a down season in the sacks department, recording 31 tackles (19 solo), including just 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble across nine appearances, all starts. Greenard piled up 24.5 sacks across the previous two campaigns.