Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Bumps up to limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (shoulder) participated in practice in limited fashion Thursday.
Greenard hurt his shoulder in Week 10 against Baltimore and didn't play this past Sunday versus Chicago. He began this week of practice as a non-participant but was able to get back on the field as a limited participant Thursday. Greenard's chances of returning to action Sunday against Green Bay could hinge on his participation level in the final practice of the week Friday.
