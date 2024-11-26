Share Video

Greenard recorded six tackles (five solo), including 2.0 sacks and two additional tackles for losses, in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bears.

The linebacker is up to 9.0 sacks on the year, tied with teammate Andrew Van Ginkel for sixth in the league. Greenard also has 37 total tackles (28 solo), two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

