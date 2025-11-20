Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: DNP to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
Greenard has been unable to practice since sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 10 against the Ravens, which prevented him from playing this past Sunday against the Eagles. He has two more opportunities to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of this Sunday's NFC North clash against the Packers.
