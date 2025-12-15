Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Greenard (shoulder) will undergo season-ending surgery, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Greenard missed two games due to the shoulder injury he picked up Week 10 and then attempted to play through the issue in three consecutive contests, including Sunday's win over the Cowboys. However, the injury is ultimately severe enough that he'll have to now undergo treatment. Greenard will conclude his second season in Minnesota with 38 tackles, three sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble in 12 games.