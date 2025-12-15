Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Greenard (shoulder) will undergo season-ending surgery, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Greenard missed two games due to the shoulder injury he picked up Week 10 then attempted to play through the issue in three consecutive contests, including Sunday's win over the Vikings in which he racked up four assisted tackles including 1.0 sacks. However, the injury is ultimately severe enough that he'll have to now undergo treatment. In Greenard's stead, Dallas Turner figures to inherit a starting role on defense.