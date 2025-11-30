Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Good to go Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Greenard has been cleared to return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury, which means Dallas Turner will likely revert to a rotational role at edge rusher. Prior to his injury, Greenard accumulated 31 tackles (19 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble across nine regular-season games.
