Greenard (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Greenard has been cleared to return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury, which means Dallas Turner will likely revert to a rotational role at edge rusher. Prior to his injury, Greenard accumulated 31 tackles (19 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble across nine regular-season games.