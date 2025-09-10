default-cbs-image
Greenard registered two tackles and two quarterback hits in Monday's 27-24 victory against the Bears.

Greenard wasn't able to notch any sacks in the season-opener, but he did get two hits on Caleb Williams. Greenard posted 24.5 sacks during the regular season over the past two campaigns, so he's likely to be force in that category again this year.

