Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Inactive versus Green Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
As expected, Greenard has been ruled out for the Vikings' critical divisional showdown after drawing a questionable tag following back-to-back limited sessions to end Week 12 prep. This will be the star pass rusher's second straight absence, allowing Dallas Turner to draw another start opposite Andrew Van Ginkel again.
