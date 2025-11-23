default-cbs-image
Greenard (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.

As expected, Greenard has been ruled out for the Vikings' critical divisional showdown after drawing a questionable tag following back-to-back limited sessions to end Week 12 prep. This will be the star pass rusher's second straight absence, allowing Dallas Turner to draw another start opposite Andrew Van Ginkel again.

