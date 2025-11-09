Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Leaves game with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Greenard went to the locker room during the third quarter of Sunday's game, where his shoulder injury will be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. With Chaz Chambliss (coach's decision) a healthy scratch, Dallas Turner is slated to see more snaps at outside linebacker for as long as Greenard is out of the game.
