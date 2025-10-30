default-cbs-image
Greenard (ankle) turned in a limited practice Wednesday.

Greenard played only 68 percent of defensive snaps in Minnesota's Week 8 loss to the Chargers, perhaps an indication that he got dinged up in the contest. It's positive that he was able to practice in any capacity, but his status will be worth monitoring ahead of a key Week 9 divisional matchup against the Lions.

