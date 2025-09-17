Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (oblique) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Greenard appears to have left the team's 22-6 Week 2 loss to the Falcons a little worse for wear, popping up on the injury report Wednesday with an apparent oblique injury. The linebacker will have two more chances to log a full practice ahead of Sunday's contest in Cincinnati.
