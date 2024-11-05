Greenard recorded 2.0 sacks and a pass defensed in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.
The defensive end now has 23 tackles (17 solo), including 7.0 sacks, on the year. Greenard has also played on more than 60.0 percent of the defensive snaps in all eight of Minnesota's games this season.
