Greenard (shoulder) is not expected to be active for Sunday's NFC North clash against the Packers, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Greenard drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game after ending the week with back-to-back limited practices, but it appears the 2020 third-rounder will miss a second consecutive game due to a shoulder injury. Dallas Turner would be the Vikings' second starting edge rusher opposite Andrew Van Ginkel if Greenard is inactive.