Greenard finished with six tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, Thursday in a loss to the Chargers.

Though Los Angeles had a big game on offense, Greenard made some impressive stops, including three that went for a loss. One of those tackles was a second-quarter sack of Justin Herbert. Greenard has 2.0 sacks through seven games on the campaign.

