Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Notches sack in Week 8 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard finished with six tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, Thursday in a loss to the Chargers.
Though Los Angeles had a big game on offense, Greenard made some impressive stops, including three that went for a loss. One of those tackles was a second-quarter sack of Justin Herbert. Greenard has 2.0 sacks through seven games on the campaign.
More News
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Playing in Week 7•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Added to injury report•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Full practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Limited to open week•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Hits QB twice in Week 1 win•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Piles up 12.0 sacks for Minnesota•