Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: On track to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (shoulder) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday in Seattle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Greenard took a designation into the weekend after he was a limited participant in practice Wednesday through Friday, but he looks like he's on track to be cleared ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. After tallying at least 12.0 sacks in both of the previous two seasons, Greenard has been limited to just two through nine appearances with Minnesota in 2025.
