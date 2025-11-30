Greenard (shoulder) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday in Seattle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Greenard took a designation into the weekend after he was a limited participant in practice Wednesday through Friday, but he looks like he's on track to be cleared ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. After tallying at least 12.0 sacks in both of the previous two seasons, Greenard has been limited to just two through nine appearances with Minnesota in 2025.