Greenard (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

Greenard sustained a shoulder injury during the third quarter of the Vikings' Week 10 loss to the Ravens. The injury isn't believed to be a long-term concern, though he may have to miss Sunday's NFC North clash against the Bears, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) also working with an injury, Dallas Turner and Chaz Chambliss are both in line for increased snaps on defense in Week 11.