The Vikings placed Greenard (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Wednesday that Greenard would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, and the latter's placement on injured reserve confirms that he will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 campaign. The veteran linebacker will shift his focus into progressing enough in his recovery to be fully healthy for the start of the 2026 season.