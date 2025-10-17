Greenard (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.

Although Greenard was added to the Vikings' injury report Thursday due to a hamstring issue, he's in line to play in the Week 7 contest. The veteran edge rusher from Florida has tallied 15 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble over five games this season. Now healthy, he's expected to wreak havoc on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offensive line in Sunday's matchup.