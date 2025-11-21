default-cbs-image
Greenard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Greenard has a chance to return Sunday after sitting out Minnesota's Week 11 loss to the Bears. After recording at least 12.0 sacks in both the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons, Greenard has only 2.0 sacks through nine appearances in 2025.

