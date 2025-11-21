Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Questionable to face Packers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Greenard has a chance to return Sunday after sitting out Minnesota's Week 11 loss to the Bears. After recording at least 12.0 sacks in both the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons, Greenard has only 2.0 sacks through nine appearances in 2025.
More News
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Bumps up to limited practice•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: DNP to open week•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Won't play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Opens week with DNP•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Appears to avoid serious injury•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Won't return to Week 10 game•