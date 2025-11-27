Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Remains limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (shoulder) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Greenard was unable to play in Week 12 against the Packers even after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday. That was his second missed game with the shoulder injury, and he'll look to upgrade his practice participation later in the week.
More News
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Inactive versus Green Bay•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Not expected to play•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Questionable to face Packers•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Bumps up to limited practice•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: DNP to open week•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Won't play Sunday•