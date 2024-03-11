Greenard is slated to ink a four-year, $72 million contract with Minnesota, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Greenard put together a career year across 15 regular-season games in 2023, the final year of his deal with the Texans. With 52 tackles (36 solo), 15 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks and a forced fumble, Greenard earned himself a notable payday, now becoming a pillar of the Vikings' defense. Minnesota will have to hope Greenard can consistently replicate the production levels of his 2023 campaign, which isn't a sure thing considering that across the first three years of his career, he racked up 10.5 sacks combined. The arrival of Greenard could signal that Danielle Hunter won't ultimately re-sign with the Vikings.