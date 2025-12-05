Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Set to suit up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Greenard looks to string together consecutive starts after missing Week 11 and Week 12 with a shoulder injury. The linebacker was on a snap count last week, logging just 22 percent of defensive snaps. If the shoulder injury is still a lingering issue this trend could continue, meaning Dallas Turner will likely get a healthy snap share similar to Week 13.
More News
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Still dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Good to go Week 13•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: On track to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Remains limited•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Inactive versus Green Bay•