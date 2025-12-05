default-cbs-image
Greenard (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Greenard looks to string together consecutive starts after missing Week 11 and Week 12 with a shoulder injury. The linebacker was on a snap count last week, logging just 22 percent of defensive snaps. If the shoulder injury is still a lingering issue this trend could continue, meaning Dallas Turner will likely get a healthy snap share similar to Week 13.

