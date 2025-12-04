Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Still dealing with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Greenard returned to the lineup last week after missing the previous two games with a shoulder injury, but he played just 15 defensive snaps, his lowest total of the year. It's possible that this will be a lingering issue, which could keep him on a snap count once again in Week 14 versus the Commanders.
More News
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Good to go Week 13•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: On track to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Remains limited•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Inactive versus Green Bay•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Not expected to play•