default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Greenard (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Greenard returned to the lineup last week after missing the previous two games with a shoulder injury, but he played just 15 defensive snaps, his lowest total of the year. It's possible that this will be a lingering issue, which could keep him on a snap count once again in Week 14 versus the Commanders.

More News