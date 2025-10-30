default-cbs-image
Greenard (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Greenard was limited in Wednesday's session due to an ankle injury, but the 2020 third-rounder is on track to play against the Lions in Week 9 after logging a full practice Thursday. Greenard has accumulated 24 tackles (16 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble through the first seven games of the regular season.

