Greenard (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 28-year-old sustained a shoulder injury in the Vikings' Week 10 loss to the Ravens and is now in line to miss his first game of the season Sunday. Greenard is an integral part of Minnesota's defense, recording 31 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and three passes defended over nine appearances this season. While he's sidelined in Week 11, expect 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner to start at outside linebacker.