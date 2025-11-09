Vikings' Jonathan Greenard: Won't return to Week 10 game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenard (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against Baltimore.
Greenard hurt his shoulder during the third quarter of the contest and, upon evaluation, has been deemed unable to return. He'll finish Sunday with two tackles (one solo) and a defensed pass. Dallas Turner should log more defensive snaps with Greenard done for the day.
