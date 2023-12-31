Addison (ankle) is listed as active Sunday versus the Packers, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Addison departed the Vikings' Week 16 loss to the Lions with a sprained ankle and wasn't able to return to action. He then opened Week 17 prep with no activity before capping it with back-to-back limited sessions and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. Early Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Addison was in line to play Sunday, and Minnesota has confirmed as much by not including him among its inactives. Addison thus will be taking on a Green Bay defense that has been torched by opposing wide receivers to the tune of a 43-632-5 line on 54 targets over the last three games.