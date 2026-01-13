Addison was arrested Monday in Tampa, Fla. on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Tuesday at his annual end-of-season presser that the team is "always supportive of [...] Addison" but noted that the 2023 first-round pick's off-field incidents are "something we have to consider when you're talking about long-term ramifications of a contract extension and different things like that." Minnesota will have to make a decision about the potential fifth-year option of Addison's rookie deal this offseason, and No. 3 wide receiver Jalen Nailor is also a pending free agent. While Monday's arrest may not result in league discipline or be a major factor in the Vikings' decision regarding an extension, it's notable that the wideout has now had three legal situations arise since entering the NFL. He previously plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge related to a July 2023 incident and was also arrested on a DUI charge in 2024. Addison was also suspended the first three games of the 2025 campaign for violating the NFL's substances of abuse policy.