Addison secured five of six targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 21-17 win over the Browns in London on Sunday.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reported Addison was subject to a first-quarter b?>benching for undisclosed reasons, but the third-year wideout ultimately would make up for lost time in clutch fashion. Addison was efficient with his opportunities, and the bulk of those came at the tail end of the Vikings' game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Addison was on the receiving end of each of Carson Wentz's final three completions and totaled 21 yards on those catches, the last which was a go-ahead 12-yard touchdown grab. For his part, Addison conceded he wasn't sure if he'd even be able to play in the game, per Seifert, but he made good on his vow to be ready if he did step on the field. Following the completion of his season-opening three-game suspension, Addison has immediately played a key part in the air attack with a 9-155-1 line on 14 targets over his first two contests. He'll now prepare to play his first 2025 game stateside following the Week 6 bye, when the Vikings will host the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 19 in a contest that could also provide Addison his first regular-season opportunity to work with J.J. McCarthy (ankle) as his quarterback.